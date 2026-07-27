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Tata Consumer stock: Tata Group's FMCG arm reacts to Q1 earnings show 

Tata Consumer stock: Tata Group's FMCG arm reacts to Q1 earnings show 

Tata Consumer Products stock: ICICI Securities maintained its buy call on the stock with an unchanged price target of Rs 1450. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 27, 2026 12:56 PM IST
Tata Consumer stock: Tata Group's FMCG arm reacts to Q1 earnings show Tata Consumer stock soared 3% to Rs 1123.30 against the previous close of Rs 1088.60. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.09 lakh crore.

Shares of Tata Consumer Products Ltd rose nearly 3% in early deals on Monday after the firm reported its Q1 earnings. The FMCG arm of the Tata Group soared 3% to Rs 1123.30 against the previous close of Rs 1088.60. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.09 lakh crore. 

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Net profit rose to Rs 427 crore in Q1 against Rs 332 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Revenue climbed 12% to Rs 5349 crore in the last quarter against Rs 4779 crore a year ago. 

EBITDA rose 19% to Rs 730 crore in Q1FY27 against Rs 615 crore in Q1FY26. 

ICICI Securities maintained its buy call on the stock with an unchanged price target of Rs 1450. 

The brokerage cut its earnings estimates for FY27 by 2.5% while broadly maintaining it for FY28 and model revenue/EBITDA/adj. It expects PAT CAGR of 16%/20%/28% over FY26–28 estimates. 

Risks to the brokerage's assumptions are higher-than-expected competitive pressures, steep hike in commodity prices and failure of new products, it said. 

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Brokerage Motilal Oswal assigned a target price of Rs 1500 on the stock. 

The brokerage expects Tata Consumer Products' growth momentum to strengthen further, led by improving go-to-market (GTM) execution, rising e-commerce penetration, premium product launches, and the continued scale-up of high-growth businesses such as Tata Sampann, RTD Beverages, Capital Foods, and Organic India. 

The company expects operating margins to expand over the coming years, driven by portfolio premiumization, innovation-led product expansion, and an increasing contribution from higher-margin growth businesses and health & wellness categories. The brokerage expects a CAGR of 10%/16%/21% in revenue/EBITDA/PAT during FY26-28 for the Tata Group firm. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Jul 27, 2026 12:56 PM IST
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