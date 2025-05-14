Tata Elxsi partners with Mercedes-Benz R&D India for vehicle engineering, SDV development; stock climbs

Tata Elxsi Ltd on Wednesday announced a collaboration with Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) for vehicle software engineering and software-defined vehicles (SDV) development. The design and technology services firm said its integrated software architecture is designed to enhance vehicle capabilities, create intuitive interfaces, and optimise performance, elevating the user experience and evolving with changing driver needs.

Tata Elxsi also mentioned that it is working with leading OEMs worldwide to develop SDV platforms, accelerating the speed of innovation and software scalability across vehicle models and platforms, at lowered costs and shared accountability.

This "brings together domain experience across autonomous, electric, connected vehicle technologies, AI and software-defined vehicles (SDV), supported by state-of-the-art labs and Mobility Innovation Centres and a portfolio of solutions including the AVENIR SDV suite and AUTONOMAI ADAS suite," Tata Elxsi further stated.

Manoj Raghavan, MD and CEO at Tata Elxsi, said, "We have been partnering with MBRDI for over a decade now, and this collaboration marks a milestone moment and sets the stage for further scaling and deepening our relationship."

On the stock-specific front, Tata Elxsi rose 2.27 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 6,120. Technically, the counter traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-day and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 64.05. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

Tata Elxsi is a subsidiary of Tata Sons, a holding company of the Tata Group. It provides design and technology services across industries including automotive, broadcast, communications, healthcare and transportation. As of March 2025, promoters held a 43.91 per cent stake in the company.