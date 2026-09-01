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Tata Elxsi shares climb after pact with Sarla Aviation for Shunya aircraft; details here

Tata Elxsi shares climb after pact with Sarla Aviation for Shunya aircraft; details here

TATAELXSI3,578.60(2.89%)

Tata Elxsi said the engagement also creates opportunities to extend support to sensor-fusion-based navigation software, industrial and structural design, and airworthiness test support.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 1, 2026 2:39 PM IST
Tata Elxsi shares climb after pact with Sarla Aviation for Shunya aircraft; details hereSarla Aviation will lead the design, development and type certification of the Shunya platform.

Tata Elxsi Ltd shares rose in Tuesday's trade after the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sarla Aviation to collaborate on the development of Shunya, the latter's six-seater plus one pilot electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The partnership will support the aircraft's development, testing and certification.

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Following the development, Tata Elxsi shares rose 2.09 per cent to hit a high of Rs 3,660 on BSE, compared with the previous close of Rs 3,585.

Under the partnership, Tata Elxsi will provide engineering support across avionics, including flight control systems, software integration, testing, verification and validation, and certification. Sarla Aviation will lead the design, development and type certification of the Shunya platform.

Tata Elxsi said the engagement also creates opportunities to extend support to sensor-fusion-based navigation software, industrial and structural design, and airworthiness test support.

The Shunya aircraft is designed for a 300-km-plus flight range and combines vertical take-off and landing capabilities with fixed-wing cruise efficiency, allowing runway-independent operations and improved propulsion efficiency.

The companies said the aircraft's first flight is targeted within the next 18 to 24 months, followed by certification activities.

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"Tata Elxsi's experience in complex aerospace systems gives us access to capabilities that are critical as we take Shunya from concept to reality," said Adrian Schmidt, Co-Founder and CEO, Sarla Aviation.

Manoj Raghavan, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Elxsi, said, "Advanced air mobility is no different, and Sarla Aviation's vision for Shunya reflects the ambition driving this transformation." He added that the partnership creates opportunities to apply Tata Elxsi's expertise across aerospace, mobility and digital technologies to new aviation platforms.

Beyond Shunya, Tata Elxsi said the partnership is expected to strengthen capabilities relevant to logistics, air ambulance services and defence-related applications.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 1, 2026 2:39 PM IST
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