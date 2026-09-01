Tata Elxsi shares climb after pact with Sarla Aviation for Shunya aircraft; details here

Under the partnership, Tata Elxsi will provide engineering support across avionics, including flight control systems, software integration, testing, verification and validation, and certification. Sarla Aviation will lead the design, development and type certification of the Shunya platform.

Tata Elxsi said the engagement also creates opportunities to extend support to sensor-fusion-based navigation software, industrial and structural design, and airworthiness test support.

The Shunya aircraft is designed for a 300-km-plus flight range and combines vertical take-off and landing capabilities with fixed-wing cruise efficiency, allowing runway-independent operations and improved propulsion efficiency.

The companies said the aircraft's first flight is targeted within the next 18 to 24 months, followed by certification activities.

Advertisement

"Tata Elxsi's experience in complex aerospace systems gives us access to capabilities that are critical as we take Shunya from concept to reality," said Adrian Schmidt, Co-Founder and CEO, Sarla Aviation.

Manoj Raghavan, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Elxsi, said, "Advanced air mobility is no different, and Sarla Aviation's vision for Shunya reflects the ambition driving this transformation." He added that the partnership creates opportunities to apply Tata Elxsi's expertise across aerospace, mobility and digital technologies to new aviation platforms.

Beyond Shunya, Tata Elxsi said the partnership is expected to strengthen capabilities relevant to logistics, air ambulance services and defence-related applications.