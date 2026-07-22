Shares of Tata Elxsi slipped to a five-year low in the current session amid grim sentiment in the broader market. Tata Elxsi shares have slipped 11% since the Q1 earnings were announced on July 13. Tata Elxsi stock fell to a low of Rs 3,400 in the current session, lowest level since May 17, 2021. Sentiment is bearish on the Tata Elxsi counter as the Tata Group stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

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Later, the stock closed 1.67% lower at Rs 3405.10 today. Total 0.52 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 17.65 crore on BSE.

Tata Elxsi stock has a one-year beta of 1.05, indicating very low volatility during the period.

The large cap stock hit a 52 week high of Rs 6255.15 on July 24, 2025.

Sachin Gupta, VP – Research at Choice Broking advises investors to be cautious on the outlook of the stock.

"Despite brief phases of consolidation, the broader trend remains weak across timeframes.

The 14-day RSI is hovering near the oversold zone at around 30.31, which may trigger short-term pullbacks. However, any bounce toward the Rs 3,700 resistance zone is likely to attract fresh selling. Hence, near-term rallies should be viewed as exit opportunities rather than signs of reversal unless supported by a structural shift. From a level’s perspective, the stock is near a crucial support zone. A breakdown below Rs 3,400 could accelerate the decline toward Rs 3,100. Conversely, a sustained move above Rs 4,000 with strong volumes is required to signal a potential trend reversal. Until clear signs of base formation or a breakout emerges, the strategy remains 'sell on rallies' with fresh long positions only on confirmed reversal signals," said Gupta.

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Jigar Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support is placed at Rs 3200, while resistance stands at Rs 3550. A decisive breakout above Rs 3550 could open the door for further upside towards Rs 3650. For the short term, the stock is expected to trade within the Rs 3200 -- Rs 3650 range."

Virat Jagad Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "The recent breakdown below the crucial Rs 3,500– Rs 3,550 support zone and RSI hovering near 30 indicate persistent bearish momentum despite oversold conditions. Immediate support is placed at Rs 3,300, followed by Rs 3,100, while resistance is seen at Rs 3,550 and Rs 3,900. A sustained close above Rs 3,900 could trigger a recovery towards Rs 4,200–4,400, whereas failure to hold Rs 3,300 may extend the decline towards Rs 3,100. Investors should wait for a confirmed reversal before considering fresh long positions."