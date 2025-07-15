Tata Group-backed Rallis India shares hit record high, end in red; here's what analysts advise

Shares of Tata Group-backed Rallis India Ltd erased all gains on Tuesday after hitting a record high during intraday trade, following the announcement of strong Q1 FY26 results. The stock surged 8.99 per cent to an all-time high of Rs 385.60 but later reversed course to end 0.21 per cent lower at Rs 353.05.

The agri-solutions company reported a 98 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit to Rs 95 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to Rs 48 crore in the same period last year. Operational revenue rose 22 per cent YoY to Rs 957 crore, up from Rs 783 crore.

Technically, the stock has support at Rs 350, and a breakout above Rs 385 may pave the way to Rs 400. That said, one analyst recommended a cautious approach after the recent sharp rally, while another projected the stock to trade within the Rs 345–400 range in the near term.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, stated, "Rallis has jumped over 11 per cent this week, backed by strong trading volumes that have taken the stock into uncharted territory. The technical setup remains positive, with supportive indicators. However, given the stock's deviation from short-term EMAs, it's wise to stay cautious and apply trailing stop losses. Immediate support lies near the breakout zone at Rs 350, with further support at Rs 320. Traders should keep trailing profits as long as the stock maintains momentum."

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi, noted, "The stock has support at Rs 350 and resistance at Rs 385. A firm breakout above Rs 385 could push the stock towards Rs 400. The short-term trading range is expected to be between Rs 345 and Rs 400."

Rallis India, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals and part of the Tata Group conglomerate, operates in the agro-sciences space with one of the most extensive product and solution portfolios for farmers. The company has established marketing alliances with multiple global agrochemical firms. As of March 2025, its promoter, Tata Chemicals, held a 55.04 per cent stake in the company.