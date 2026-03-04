Why Tata Group firm Tejas Networks' shares are up 67% in four days

Shares of Tata Group firm Tejas Networks zoomed 67% in the last four sessions, defying the market rout. Tejas Networks shares have been on a roll after the firm said on February 26 that it inked an agreement with NEC Corporation to manufacture and supply 5G massive MIMO radios.
The launch of Tejas Networks’ hyper-scalable Data Center Interconnect (DCI) platform at Mobile World Congress, Barcelona, Spain on March 3 also boosted sentiment around the stock.
In the current session, Tejas Networks shares rose 9.10% to Rs 529.65 against the previous close of Rs 485.45 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 8,693 crore.
Total 121.79 lakh Tejas shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 616.60 crore on BSE.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 914.50 on April 4,2025 and a 52-week low of Rs 294.10 on January 27, 2026.
The stock, which closed at Rs 317.90 on February 25 surged 67% in four sessions to Rs 529.65 today.
5G Massive MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output) radios are advanced, high-capacity base station antennas using dozens or hundreds of elements to create narrow, precise beams (beamforming). Key in mid-band deployment, they augment 5G capacity, coverage, and user speed by supporting simultaneous data streams to multiple users.
Meanwhile, Tejas launched TJ1600-D3, its next-generation, versatile WDM (Wavelength Division Multiplexing) optical transport product at the Mobile World Congress. The product is purpose-built to meet the surging demand for terabit-scale data center interconnections worldwide.
Tejas Networks is a leading manufacturer and supplier of a versatile mobility product suite comprising 4G and 5G radio access network (RAN) offerings, including high-capacity 32TR and 64TR massive MIMO radios that comply to both 3GPP and O-RAN standards.