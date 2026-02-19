Tata Group firm's shares in focus: Rs 70-crore payment under PLI scheme; what it means 

Shares of Tejas Networks are in focus today after the Tata Group firm said it has received received Rs 69.9658 Crore from the Ministry of Communications under Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) for Telecom and Networking Products.

The PLI scheme launched in 2020 offers financial incentives to companies based on incremental sales generated from products manufactured within India.

Spanning across 13–14 strategic sectors—including electronics, pharmaceuticals, automobiles and textiles—the scheme seeks to strengthen the country’s industrial base, attract global investment, and curb import dependence. Participating firms typically receive incentives of 4–6 per cent on incremental sales over a five-year period, aligning public support with measurable output growth.

Meanwhile, Tejas Networks shares ended at Rs 336.65 on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 334.80. The stock has lost 56.26 per cent in a year and fallen 41.15% in six months. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 5979 crore.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 914.50 on April 22, 2025 and a 52-week low of Rs 294.10 on January 27, 2025.

"We would like to inform you that Tejas Networks Limited (‘the Company’) has on February 18, 2026, received an amount of Rs. 69.9658 Crore (Rupees Sixty-Nine Crore Ninety-Six Lakh Fifty-Eight Thousand Only) from the Ministry of Communications, Department of Telecommunications, New Delhi under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Telecom and Networking Products. The said amount is towards payment of the balance 15% of the eligible incentive for FY 2024 – 2025, under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme Guidelines," said Tejas Networks.

Tejas Networks Ltd. designs and manufactures high-performance wireline and wireless networking products for telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defense and government entities in over 75 countries. Tejas Networks Ltd. is a part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest Ltd. (a subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.) being the majority shareholder.