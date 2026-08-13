Tata Group market cap under Ratan Tata, Cyrus Mistry and N Chandrasekaran: A comparison

Ratan Tata took charge as chairman of Tata Sons on March 25, 1991. At the time, the Tata group had 10 listed companies, according to ACE Equity data. By the time Tata stepped down on December 28, 2012, the number of listed companies had increased to 23, and their combined m-cap stood at Rs 4,72,051.69 crore.

The expansion in the number of listed companies is important when assessing the change in market value during Tata's tenure. The m-cap at the beginning of his tenure is not directly comparable with the Rs 4.72 lakh crore figure recorded at the end because the listed universe had more than doubled.

Therefore, the increase in the group's overall m-cap over the period reflected both changes in the valuation of existing listed companies and the addition of companies to the listed universe.

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Cyrus Mistry: December 28, 2012 to October 24, 2016

Cyrus Mistry succeeded Ratan Tata as chairman of Tata Sons on December 28, 2012. At the beginning of his tenure, the combined m-cap of the 23 listed Tata companies was Rs 4,72,051.69 crore, according to ACE Equity.

When Mistry was removed as chairman on October 24, 2016, the m-cap of the listed Tata companies stood at Rs 8,29,045.55 crore.

This represented an increase of around Rs 3.57 lakh crore, or about 75.6 per cent, during his tenure based on the two market-cap points. Later, the Tata Sons board removed Mistry as chairman and reinstated Ratan Tata as interim chairman.

Mistry later alleged oppression and mismanagement, while Tata Sons rejected the allegations and said its board had lost confidence in him. In December 2016, Mistry resigned from the boards of Tata group companies.

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Two investment firms associated with the Mistry family, Cyrus Investments and Sterling Investment, subsequently approached the National Company Law Tribunal, challenging his removal and alleging oppression of minority shareholders. The dispute went through several legal stages before the Supreme Court in 2021 upheld Mistry's removal.

N Chandrasekaran: February 21, 2017 to present (Outgoing)

Following Mistry's removal, Ratan Tata served as interim chairman of Tata Sons. A selection committee was subsequently formed to identify a permanent successor.

In January 2017, the committee selected N Chandrasekaran, then CEO of Tata Consultancy Services, as executive chairman of Tata Sons. He assumed charge on February 21, 2017.

Chandrasekaran's appointment marked a shift towards professional management at the top of Tata Sons, as he was a career Tata executive and not a member of the Tata family.

The combined m-cap of the listed Tata companies stood at Rs 8,22,504.96 crore when Chandrasekaran took charge, according to ACE Equity data. By August 12, 2026, it had risen to Rs 23,35,517.65 crore.

That translates into an increase of about Rs 15.13 lakh crore, or nearly 184 per cent, over the period.

Chandrasekaran was initially appointed for five years and was unanimously reappointed by the Tata Sons board in February 2022 for another five-year term ending on February 20, 2027.

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Tata Trusts and succession

Ratan Tata died in October 2024. Noel Tata was later unanimously appointed chairman of Tata Trusts. The position is separate from the chairmanship of Tata Sons.

The distinction is important because Tata Trusts collectively owns about 66 per cent of Tata Sons, the principal holding company and promoter of the major Tata group companies.

Meanwhile, the Tata Group is yet to announce the next Chairman of Tata Sons. That said, the group still has six months to decide on a successor to Chandrasekaran.