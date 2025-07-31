Tata Group's multibagger gains as board to consider stock split next week

Shares of Tata Investment Corporation rose nearly 3% on Thursday after the NBFC said its board would meet on August 4 (Monday) to consider a stock split or subdivision of shares. Tata Investment stock gained 2.86% to Rs 6929.60 against the previous close of Rs 6731.15 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 34,662 crore.

Tata Investment Corporation stock clocked a turnover of Rs 5.29 crore as 8659 shares changed hands on BSE today.

The multibagger stock rose 171% in two years and gained 365% in three years.

Tata Investment Corporation stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

"The Board of Directors of the Company, at the said meeting, will also consider the proposal for alteration in the share capital of the Company by way of sub-division/split of the existing Equity Shares of the face value Rs. 10/- each, fully paid-up, in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company and any regulatory/statutory

approvals, as may be required under applicable law," said the firm.

The board will announce its earnings for the quarter ended June 2025 on August 4.



Tata Investment Corporation is a non-banking financial company, primarily engaged in the business of investment in listed and unlisted equity shares, debt instruments and mutual funds etc. of companies in a wide range of Industries.