Tata Group: Multibagger stock stuck in bear grip for two years; analysts share price targets

The multibagger stock ended 4.59% higher at Rs 646.70 on Thursday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 32,719 crore.

The stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts with a RSI of 49.8. Tata Investment shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day but lower than the 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 moving averages.

Here's a look at what technical analysts said on the prospects of the Tata Group stock.

Shitij Gandhi, AVP - Equity Technical Research, SMC Global Securities said, "The stock continues to trade within a broad rectangle consolidation pattern on the short term charts, indicating prolonged indecision between buyers and sellers. The stock has faced repeated rejection near the Rs 700–705 resistance zone and recently slipped towards the lower boundary, reflecting weakening short-term momentum. The key trend line support is placed around Rs 620–625 zone, which remains crucial for the broader range structure. A sustained rebound above Rs 655 could revive buying interest and push the stock towards Rs 680 and Rs 700. While conversely, a decisive break down below Rs 620 would invalidate the consolidation structure and may trigger further downside. Overall, the setup remains range-bound with a cautious bias."

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Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support is placed at Rs 625 while resistance stands at Rs 680. A decisive breakout above Rs 680 could open the door for further upside towards Rs 700. In the short term, the stock is expected to trade within the Rs 625-700 range."

Virat Jagad Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "Avoid fresh aggressive entries right now as the stock is consolidating around key cluster resistance. Wait for a clear, decisive breakout above Rs 670– Rs 680 (above the 200-day EMA) before going long, or buy on a pullback near solid support at ?600–?620. A confirmed breakout targets Rs 740– Rs 760 initially, with a stop loss below Rs 580. While today's high-volume green candle demonstrates strong buying interest from lower levels, the stock remains capped beneath its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day EMAs. Meanwhile, an RSI near 48 reflects neutral momentum, confirming that a sustained move above resistance is needed for trend continuation."

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Tata Investment Corporation is a non-banking financial company, primarily engaged in the business of investment in listed and unlisted equity shares, debt instruments and mutual funds etc. of companies in a wide range of Industries.