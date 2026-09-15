Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles shares too rose 6% to Rs 319.80 in early deals. Market cap of the auto firm rose to Rs 1.16 lakh crore.

Shares of another Tata Group firm Nelco rose 1% to Rs 965.20.

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At the end of June 2026 quarter, Tata Sons owned 71.7% stake in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS)- the largest IT company in India. It held 68.5% in Tata Investment and 42.2% in Tata Elxsi. The holding company's stake in Tata Motors PV stood at 40.1 in Q1.

The issue of a potential listing of Tata Sons listing has once again come into focus after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rejected the holding company’s application to surrender its registration as a Core Investment Company (CIC).

The development comes after the RBI retained Tata Sons in its list of upper-layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), a classification that subjects entities to enhanced regulatory requirements.

The RBI had classified Tata Sons as a CIC in 2022 when it released its list of NBFCs falling under the upper layer. Entities placed in this category are required to comply with stricter regulatory norms.

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In June 2026, the central bank introduced a new principle-based framework for identifying NBFCs that should be placed in the upper layer, replacing the earlier parametric methodology.

The RBI subsequently released a revised list of upper-layer NBFCs on August 6, with Tata Sons continuing to feature on the list.

At the time, the central bank had clarified that Tata Sons’ inclusion in the upper layer was “without prejudice” to the outcome of its pending application seeking deregistration as a CIC.

The RBI has now communicated its decision to Tata Sons, rejecting the company’s request to surrender its CIC registration.

The decision is significant for the long-standing debate over a potential Tata Sons IPO, as the holding company’s regulatory classification has been closely linked to questions around whether it could eventually be required to list on the stock exchanges.