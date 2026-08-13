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Tata Group's market cap rose nearly three times during Chandrasekaran's tenure 

Tata Group's market cap rose nearly three times during Chandrasekaran's tenure 

Biggest gains were seen on counters such as TCS with a market cap addition of Rs 3.64 lakh crore, Titan Company (Rs 4.12 lakh crore), Trent (Rs 1.5 lakh crore) and Tata Steel (Rs 1.83 lakh crore) during Chandrasekaran's tenure. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 13, 2026 1:05 PM IST
Tata Group's market cap rose nearly three times during Chandrasekaran's tenure On August 12 this year, Chandrasekaran tendered his resignation and said he would not seek reappointment after completing his current term in February 2027.

Tata Group shares have added Rs 15.13 lakh crore or risen nearly three times in terms of their market cap after Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran took charge on February 21, 2017. On February 21, market cap of 23 listed companies of the group stood at Rs 8.22 lakh crore. Since then, the market cap soared 2.83 times to Rs 23.35 lakh crore on August 12 this year. The list excludes Tata Capital that was listed in 2025, Tata Technologies (listed in 2023), and demerged Tata Motors.

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Biggest gains were seen on counters such as TCS with a market cap addition of Rs 3.64 lakh crore, Titan Company (Rs 4.12 lakh crore), Trent (Rs 1.5 lakh crore) and Tata Steel (Rs 1.83 lakh crore) during Chandrasekaran's tenure, show data from ace equity.

Collectively, the three firms added nearly three fourth (Rs 11 lakh crore) of the Rs 15 -lakh crore market cap  gain during the period.

Other prominent market capitalisation gainers during the period were Tata Power (Rs 98,036 crore), Tata Consumer (Rs 96,099 crore) and Indian Hotels (Rs 90,343 crore).

Lowest market cap gains were clocked on counters such as Tata Chemicals (Rs 1863 crore), Tata Elxsi (Rs 18,650 crore) and Tata Communications and Voltas (nearly Rs 29,000 crore each) during the period under consideration.

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On August 12 this year, Chandrasekaran tendered his resignation and said he would not seek reappointment after completing his current term in February 2027.

In terms of stock returns, largest returns were witnessed on key counters such as Titan Company (1016%), Trent (1651%), Nelco (1141%) and Tata Investment Corporation (1049%) during Chandrasekaran's tenure.

The Tata Group firms clocking lowest returns during the period were Voltas (212%), Tata Chemicals (160%) and Tata Communications (141%).

Tata Group stocks crash 

On Wednesday, the Tata Group shares took a Rs 47,412-crore single-day hit following N Chandrasekaran’s decision not to seek reappointment as Tata Sons Chairman. Chandrasekaran's decision comes months after Tata Sons postponed a decision on his reappointment. In February, Noel Tata opposed the move to reappoint Chandrasekaran as chairman.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 13, 2026 1:04 PM IST
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