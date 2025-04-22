Tata Investment shares in focus today on Q4 earnings, dividend

Tata Investment on Monday reported a significant fall in its net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025. The company's net profit fell by 37.7% to Rs 37.7 crore, compared to Rs 60.5 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. The board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 27 per ordinary share, pending shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. The company primarily focuses on long-term investments in equity shares and related securities.

The firm's revenue from operations also saw a substantial decline, dropping 71.2% to Rs 16.4 crore from Rs 57 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Tata Investment Corporation, originally promoted by Tata Sons Private Ltd in 1937, now acts as an investment company with a diverse portfolio. Tata Sons holds a 68.5% stake in the company, supported by smaller stakes from other Tata Group entities including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, and Tata Steel. The latest financial results were released after market hours, contributing to the stock's performance.

Shares of Tata Investment Corporation Ltd closed 1.25% higher at Rs 6,390.00 on BSE on Monday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 32,389 crore. The earnings were announced after market hours.

The company plays a pivotal role in establishing new ventures within the Tata Group and continues to maintain a diversified investment portfolio.

Despite the recent downturn in earnings, the recommendation of a dividend underscores the board's commitment to returning value to shareholders. The stock's upward movement reflects investor optimism or interest in the company's long-term strategy and recent developments.