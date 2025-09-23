First ever stock split: Record date for multibagger Tata Group stock fixed on October 14

Shares of Tata Investment Corporation Ltd (TICL) are in focus today after the firm said its shareholders approved a proposal to subdivide each equity share of Rs 10 face value into ten shares of Re 1 each, following a postal ballot process.

Tata Investment Corporation shares ended 0.77% lower at Rs 7279.45 on Monday on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 36,830 crore. The multibagger stock has gained 187% in three years and risen 756% in five years.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The record date for eligibility is Tuesday, 14 October 2025. On August 4, 2025, the board had approved the first ever subdivision of shares in a 1:10 ratio, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The company stated, "The Company, today, i.e., dated September 22, 2025, informed about the outcome of the postal ballot process, pursuant to which the shareholders of the Company have approved the following resolutions: Subdivision of Ordinary (Equity) Shares of the Company Alteration of Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company Alteration of Capital Clause of Articles of Association of the Company."

Tata Investment Corporation reported a 11.6% rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 146.3 crore for the first quarter ended June 30 on higher dividend income.

Advertisement

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 131.07 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Consolidated total revenue from operations in Q1 stood at Rs 145.46 crore against Rs 142.46 crore logged in the year-ago period.

Tata Sons, together with other Tata companies, holds about 73.38% of the paid-up capital of Tata Investment Corporation Limited. The company, classified as a systemically important non-banking financial company (NBFC) in the middle layer by the Reserve Bank of India, primarily invests in long-term equity shares and related securities. TICL, jointly with Tata Sons, was among the first companies to receive in-principle approval to sponsor the Tata Mutual Fund. The company became publicly listed in Mumbai in 1959.