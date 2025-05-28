Business Today
Tata Investment sees breakout, can hit Rs 7,300 level in 1-3 months: Mehul Kothari

Tata Investment share price: Anand Rathi said stock traders may look to accumulate the stock  in the Rs 6,400–6,500 range, with a stop loss at Rs 5,990 and an upside target of Rs 7,300 over the next 1–3 months.

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated May 28, 2025 3:58 PM IST
Tata Investment sees breakout, can hit Rs 7,300 level in 1-3 months: Mehul KothariTata Investment shares have been consolidating in a broad range for the past five-to-six months, and Wednesday's session marked a decisive breakout.

Brokerage Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers in a technical note on Wednesday advised traders to accumulate Tata Investment Corporation Ltd for strong short-term gains. The Tata group stock can hit the Rs 7,300-mark within three months, Anand Rathi's Mehul Jitendra Kothari said today while hinting at a 13.40 per cent potential upside over the prevailing price.   

The stock traded in intraday range of Rs 6,297.60-6,594.85 today, before settling the session at Rs 6,437 on BSE, up 2.15 per cent.

Tata Investment shares have been consolidating in a broad range for the past five-to-six months, and Wednesday's session marked a decisive breakout backed by strong volumes, Kothari said in a note. 

The Tata group stock is down 6.09 per cent in 2025 so far against 8.68 per cent jump in the BSE Financial Services index during the same period. "The daily RSI has confirmed a range shift above the 60 level after a prolonged period, signaling  bullish momentum. Additionally, the daily ADX (14) has crossed the 20-mark and is currently near 22, indicating a developing  trend — with momentum likely to pick up further as it approaches the 24–25 zone," Anand Rathi said.

Tata Investment Corporation is promoted by Tata Sons Private Ltd, which owned a 68.5 per cent stake in the Tata group company. It is primarily engaged in the business of investment in listed and unlisted equity  shares, debt instruments and mutual funds. Tata Investment is an NBFC registered with the RBI under the category of Investment Company.

It invests in Tata group and non-Tata group companies, though investments in Tata companies constitute a larger portion of company's portfolio.

Its revenue breakup includes 60 per cent dividend, 15 per cent interest income and 25 per cent fair value gains. Tata Investment Corporation also assists in establishment of new ventures & acts as an  investment company with a diversified portfolio of investments.

Anand Rathi said stock traders may look to accumulate the stock  in the Rs 6,400–6,500 range, with a stop loss at Rs 5,990 and an upside target of Rs 7,300 over the next 1–3 months.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 28, 2025 3:58 PM IST
