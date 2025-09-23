Tata Investment shares jump 13% to hit 52-week high; analysts weigh in

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd shares surged 13.33 per cent to a one-year high of Rs 8,250 on Tuesday after the company secured shareholders' approval for the stock split it had announced earlier. The stock eventually settled 11.88 per cent higher at Rs 8,144.60.

The investment firm approved the subdivision of each fully paid-up equity share with a face value of Rs 10 into 10 fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each. Tuesday, October 14, 2025, has been fixed as the "Record Date" for the corporate action.

The company stated in a BSE filing, "A letter has been dispatched to all shareholders holding shares in physical form, requesting them to convert their physical shares into demat form or submit their demat account details with supporting documents latest by October 9, 2025, to receive the allotment of sub-divided equity shares of Re 1/- each in electronic form. In the absence of the receipt of the above information from the respective shareholder, the company shall credit the sub-divided equity shares of Re 1/- each to the Suspense and Escrow Demat Account of the company."

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, recommended that existing Tata Investment investors remain invested with a long-term perspective but advised caution for fresh entries at current levels.

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, noted, "The stock has emerged from a consolidation phase that had been in place since June 2025. The breakout above the Rs 7,600 level signals renewed bullish momentum. Prices are trading comfortably above all major EMAs (20, 50, 100 & 200), indicating strong underlying strength. Immediate support levels are around Rs 7,100 (20 EMA) and Rs 6,750 (50 EMA). This consolidation breakout points to further upside potential in the short to medium term. A sustained move above Rs 8,000–8,100 could pave the way for a rise towards Rs 8,500–8,800. On the downside, support is expected at Rs 7,600, followed by Rs 7,100."

As of June 2025, promoters held a 73.38 per cent stake in the Tata Group firm.