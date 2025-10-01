Tata Investment shares-the multibagger NBFC of the Tata Group-are in a bull run. The stock has risen 48% since September 22. The Tata Group stock, which has zero debt was in news on September 22 after board of the firm declared October 14 as record date for stock split. The board cleared a stock split in a ratio of 1:10 during the company's Q1 earnings.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Tata Investment stock has rallied 227.77% in two years, 365% in three years and 1175% in five years.

In the current session, the multibagger stock hit a record high rising 5.38% to Rs 10,963 on BSE. Total 1.85 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 199.27 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 54,223 crore.

The multibagger stock is overbought on charts with a RSI of 84.5. The RSI has crossed the 70 mark signalling there are more buyers than sellers in the stock.

Tata Investment shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Advertisement

Tata Investment shares slipped to a 52-week low of Rs 5147.15 on February 17, 2025.

Analysts have mixed views on the outlook of the Tata Group stock.

Shitij Gandhi, Sr. Research Analyst (Technicals), SMC Global Securities said, "On the momentum front, RSI reflects strong bullish momentum, but it also highlights the possibility of short-term profit booking or consolidation after the steep vertical rise.

The broader structure remains positive, and as long as the stock sustains above Rs 9,200- Rs 9000 zone, momentum is likely to stay intact with potential for further upside. However, traders are advised to exercise caution in chasing the rally at current levels and consider fresh entries only on dips or consolidation."

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza appears bearish on the prospects of the stock.

Advertisement

"Price is trading well above its 9-day EMA and recent volume activity confirms strong momentum. However, the RSI is currently in the overbought zone, indicating that the stock is overheated in the near term. Fresh entry should be avoided as the risk-to-reward is unfavourable. Instead, investors and traders can look for buying on dips towards the support zone of Rs 8,600–Rs 8,800, with a stop loss at Rs 8,200 on a closing basis. On the upside, the next target zone is Rs 11,200–Rs 11,500," said Vithlani.

Osho Krishan from Angel Broking said, "From a technical analysis perspective, the stock has attained an overbought status; however, the volume-based assessment suggests a strong development accompanied by significant momentum. Regarding support levels, Rs 9,675 is anticipated to serve as intermediate support, followed by a critical support level at Rs 8,200. As long as the momentum remains strong, it is advisable to implement a strategy of trailing profits. On the other hand, Rs 10,750 is in the vicinity from a short-term point of view."

AR Ramachandran, SEBI registered Independent analyst advises profit booking. "Tata Investment stock price is bullish on the Daily charts & also overbought with next resistance at Rs 10,850. Investors should be booking profits as a daily close below the support of Rs 9250 could lead to a target of Rs 7434 in the near term," he says.