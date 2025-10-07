Tata Investment shares slip from record high, still up 37% in a month; how investors should navigate?

Shares of Tata Investment Corporation Ltd extended their decline for the third consecutive session on Tuesday, falling 7.46 per cent to close at Rs 9,206.35. The stock has corrected 22.24 per cent from its recent all-time high of Rs 11,840, recorded last week on October 3, while remaining 36.88 per cent higher over the past month.

The rally in the stock was driven by the company securing shareholder approval for a stock split announced earlier. Tata Investment approved the subdivision of each fully paid-up equity share with a face value of Rs 10 into 10 fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each. October 14, 2025, has been designated as the "Record Date" for this corporate action.

Another factor supporting the recent gains was the IPO of the group's financial services arm, Tata Capital, which opened on October 6 and concluded on October 8.

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, advised that existing shareholders maintain a long-term perspective but urged caution for new investors entering at current levels.

Sebi-registered analyst AR Ramachandran noted that Tata Investment's stock is bearish on daily charts, with strong resistance at Rs 10,146. He said a daily close below support at Rs 8,908 could lead to a near-term target of Rs 7,701.

Technical analyst Drumil Vithlani of Bonanza said that after a sharp rally in recent weeks, the stock is seeing profit booking. He added that the stock remains above key moving averages, with the 9-day EMA at Rs 9,335 and the 20-day EMA near Rs 8,550, suggesting the broader trend is still positive. Vithlani recommended partial profit booking for existing investors, while fresh entry or re-entry could be considered in the Rs 9,200–9,000 range, with a stop loss at Rs 8,500. He indicated that the upside potential remains towards Rs 10,800–11,500 once consolidation stabilizes.

Tata Sons holds a 68.51 per cent stake in Tata Investment and also maintains a significant majority share in Tata Capital. The company serves as the principal investment holding firm for the Tata Group.