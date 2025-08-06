Tata Investment shares up 19% in 6 months; is it time to book profits?

Shares of Tata Investment Corporation Ltd declined on Wednesday, ending a two-day upward movement. The stock slipped 0.67 per cent to settle at Rs 7,089.50. Despite the dip, it has gained 18.69 per cent over the last six months.

On the earnings front, the company posted an 11.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 146.3 crore for the June 2025 quarter (Q1 FY26), compared to Rs 131.07 crore in the same period last year.

Its consolidated total revenue from operations came in at Rs 145.46 crore, up from Rs 142.46 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The Tata Group company also announced its first-ever stock split in a 1:10 ratio, meaning each existing share will be divided into 10, without affecting the total value of investors' holdings.

Some analysts noted that while Tata Investment shares remain in a bullish trend, the stock looks overbought on the daily charts. Resistance is seen at Rs 7,745, whereas a close below Rs 7,075 could lead to a decline towards Rs 6,476. One expert suggested booking profits at higher levels.

Ravi Singh, Senior Vice-President of Retail Research at Religare Broking, recommended a 'buy-on-dip' approach, suggesting investors build fresh long positions around the Rs 7,000–7,050 zone. He expects potential upside targets of Rs 7,350–7,600 in the near term, while advising a strict stop-loss below Rs 6,750 to limit downside risk.

Shiju Koothupalakkal, Technical Research Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher, noted that a decisive close above Rs 7,425 could signal a breakout, opening the way for next targets at Rs 8,100 and Rs 9,000. He pegged support around the Rs 6,600 zone.

According to Sebi-registered independent analyst AR Ramachandran, "Tata Investment's stock price is bullish but overbought on daily charts with the next resistance at Rs 7,745. Investors should be booking profits as a daily close below the support of Rs 7,075 could lead to a downward target of Rs 6,476 in the near term."

As of June 2025, promoters held a 73.38 per cent stake in the Tata Group firm.