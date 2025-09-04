Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Glenmark: What KKunal V Parar of Choice Broking says on them

Indian benchmark indices managed to post strong gains on Wednesday ahead of the GST council's meeting on slab rationalization, putting the consumer-based sectors in focus amid geopolitical concerns. BSE Sensex jumped 409.83 points, or 0.51 per cent, to settle at 80,567.71, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 135.45 points, or 0.55 per cent, to close at 24,715.05 for the day.



Select buzzing stocks including Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Tata Motors are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what KKunal V Parar, Vice-President of Technical Research and Algo at Choice Broking has to say about these stocks ahead of Thursday's trading session:



Glenmark Pharmaceuticals | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,090-2,235 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,890

Glenmark Pharma has given a breakout from a double bottom formation on the smaller time frame, indicating strength and a positive bias in the counter. It is trading above both its 100-DMA and 200-DMA, confirming that the broader long-term trend remains upward and supporting the case for further upside. It has also respected the lower range of the upside gap created on July 11, 2025, reaffirming a bounce-back move from that support zone. The daily RSI is currently at 53.58, suggesting a healthy momentum and positive breadth in the stock. Based on this technical structure, we expect a further upside move towards Rs 2,090–2,235, while a strict stop loss should be maintained at Rs 1,890.



Tata Motors | Caution | Resistance: Rs 740-800 | Support: Rs 665

Tata Motors has been moving in a range-bound manner on the daily charts, reflecting the absence of a clear trend. It is also facing strong resistance at the 200-DMA, raising some caution in the near term. The stock has taken support at the 200-week MA and formed a bullish engulfing candlestick pattern on the weekly charts, indicating a potential bounce-back. The weekly RSI is currently at 49.85, facing resistance near the 50 level, which signals weak momentum and a cautious undertone. Sustaining above the 200-DMA at Rs 703 will be crucial. A successful breakout above this level could open the way for an upside towards Rs 740–800. On the downside, immediate support is placed at Rs 665.



Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone | Buy | Resistance: Rs 1,470-1,600 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,290

Adani Ports has been moving in a range-bound pattern on the daily charts, reflecting the absence of a decisive short-term trend. It is trading above its 200-DMA, confirming that the long-term trend remains positive and keeping the possibility of further upside intact. The stock is taking support at a horizontal trendline, indicating a potential bounce-back move. The daily RSI is currently at 44.45, trading below the 50 mark, which reflects muted momentum and lack of strength for now. A sustained move above Rs 1,370 will be key. If the stock holds above this level, we expect it to advance towards Rs 1,470–1,600, while on the downside, a strict stop loss should be placed at Rs 1,290.