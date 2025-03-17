scorecardresearch
Tata Motors announces price hike, check stock reaction 

Tata Motors announces price hike, check stock reaction 

Tata Motors stock has clocked negative returns in period up to a year, falling 32% in six months and losing 30% in 52 weeks. 

Tata Motors shares closed 0.84% higher at Rs 660.90 on Monday. Tata Motors shares closed 0.84% higher at Rs 660.90 on Monday.

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd ended higher on Monday after the Tata Group firm announced a price hike across its entire range of commercial vehicles, effective from April 1, 2025. Tata Motors shares closed 0.84% higher at Rs 660.90 on Monday. Market cap of the Tata Group firm stood at Rs 2.43 lakh crore. It has a one-year beta of 1.2, indicating very high volatility during the period.

The stock has clocked negative returns in period up to a year, falling 32% in six months and losing 30% in 52 weeks.

The price hike will be up to 2%. It is aimed at offsetting the rising costs of raw materials and other input expenses. The price revision will vary depending on the model and variant of the vehicle.

"Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, today announced a price increase of up to 2%, across its commercial vehicle range, effective 1st April 2025. The price increase is to offset the rise in input costs, and will vary as per individual model and variant," according to a stock exchange filing.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 17, 2025, 4:10 PM IST
