Tata Motors (CV) shares slip after strong market debut; analysts remain positive on growth outlook

Shares of Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Ltd (TMCV), the CV arm of Tata Group's auto business, made a decent debut on Wednesday before giving up some early gains. The stock listed at Rs 330.25 on BSE, marking a 26.09 per cent premium over its derived closing price of Rs 261.90 per share. However, as trading progressed, the counter was down 0.98 per cent at Rs 327.

Analysts said the standalone listing provides clarity for investors and positions the commercial vehicle (CV) business to capture growth opportunities.

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, said, "Tata Motors' CV arm is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory. Post demerger, there will be a renewed focus on the CV segment. Investors holding the stock should continue with their positions."

He added that while the CV business looks promising, the passenger vehicle (PV) segment could face headwinds from global demand and geopolitical uncertainties, suggesting investors "hold but sell on rallies."

Prashanth Tapse, Senior Vice-President (Research) at Mehta Equities, noted that TMPV could face some challenges due to global conditions but expects moderate growth domestically. "Between the two companies, CV is likely to perform better in the current financial year," he said.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Mastertrust, said the demerger and listing were well received as the market welcomed India's largest truck and bus maker's standalone identity.

"Fleet replacement and fresh demand from logistics, construction and mining will support the sector. The separation allows investors to value Tata Motors' fast-growing PV and EV businesses independently from the stable, cash-generating CV arm," he added.