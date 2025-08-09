Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Airtel, Vodafone Idea among stocks in focus next week; here's why

Domestic equities ended the week on a sour note, with the Sensex and Nifty50 logging a sixth straight weekly loss as US tariff tensions and persistent FII outflows kept investors on edge.

A slew of corporate earnings, dividend actions, and key updates will keep the market busy next week, with Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea among the stocks in focus.

Here are a few stocks that would be in focus next week:

Results next week: Hindalco Industries, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Vodafone Idea, Ashok Leyland, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, United Spirits and Ipca Laboratories will post their quarterly results in the coming week, data compiled from BSE suggests.



Corporate actions: Reliance Industries (RIL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), ICICI Bank, Jio Financial Services, Bharat Electronics (BEL), Pidilite Industries and Godrej Consumer Products are among dozens of other stocks which would turn ex-dividend next week, BSE data showed.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors stock will be in the spotlight next week after the company, post market hours, reported a 30.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,924 crore for the first quarter of FY26, compared to Rs 5,643 crore in the same quarter last year.

ICICI Bank: The bank has sharply raised the minimum average balance (MAB) for savings accounts across regions. Metro and urban customers must now maintain Rs 50,000, up from Rs 10,000 earlier. The requirement for semi-urban branches has risen to Rs 25,000 from Rs 5,000, while rural account holders must keep Rs 10,000, up from Rs 2,500.

Bharti Airtel: Indian Continent Investment, a promoter group entity of Bharti Airtel, has offloaded around 1 per cent stake in the telecom major, amounting to 60 million shares, for about Rs 11,200 crore.

Voltas Ltd: The company reported a 58 per cent fall in net profit at Rs 140.61 crore for the first quarter of FY26, compared to Rs 335 crore in the same quarter last year.

Siemens: The company posted a 3.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in profit after tax (PAT) from continuing operations at Rs 423 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd: The company has appointed Nishant Jain & Associates, a peer-reviewed firm of company secretaries, as its Secretarial Auditor for FY25, Jetmall Spices informed stock exchanges.

Abhinav Capital Services Ltd: The company said independent director Gayatri Sachin Sonavane stepped down on August 9, 2025.