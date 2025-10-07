Tata Motors' luxury car unit, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), has announced a phased resumption of manufacturing operations at its electric propulsion centres in West Midlands, UK, beginning October 8. This follows disruptions caused by a cyberattack on August 31, which forced a halt in production and reportedly led to weekly losses of £50 million. JLR indicated that additional vehicle manufacturing will recommence in Nitra, Slovakia, and production lines for the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport at Solihull, UK, will also restart within the week.

"JLR colleagues will also begin to return on Wednesday to the company's stamping operations in Castle Bromwich, Halewood and Solihull, UK, and other key areas of its Solihull vehicle production plant, such as its body shop, paint shop and its Logistics Operations Centre (LOC), which feeds parts to JLR's global manufacturing sites," the statement said.

To help stabilise its supply chain during the restart, JLR announced a new financing scheme to provide eligible suppliers with early payments.

The company explained, "With the new scheme, qualifying JLR suppliers will be paid much faster than under their standard payment terms, aiding their cashflow in the near term. Following an initial phase with qualifying JLR suppliers critical to the restart of production, the scheme will be expanded, including to some non‑production suppliers".

Typically, JLR supplier payments are made 60 days after invoicing, but this arrangement, in partnership with a banking partner, will give the majority of prepayment shortly after order placement, and a final payment upon invoicing. Reports suggest the absence of insurance coverage could cost JLR up to £2 billion, a figure that exceeds its full-year 2025 profit.

Meanwhile,Tata Motors shares slipped 1.71% to Rs 700 today against the previous close of Rs 712.50 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.57 lakh crore.