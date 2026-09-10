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Tata Motors PV, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, M&M: 35 new launches in 5 years! Top auto stock picks

Tata Motors PV, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, M&M: 35 new launches in 5 years! Top auto stock picks

TMPV300.90(0.69%)

Within four-wheeler stocks, Jefferies prefers M&M, followed by Maruti Suzuki. It remained 'Underperform' on TMPV and Hyundai.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 10, 2026 4:09 PM IST
Tata Motors PV, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, M&M: 35 new launches in 5 years! Top auto stock picksJefferies said this sustained product cadence is likely to keep competitive pressures elevated, especially in the SUV segment.

Competition in passenger vehicles (PV) segment is likely to remain intense over the next 4-5 years as the top four original equipment makers (OEMs) collectively plan 35 new nameplates, including 15 by Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) and 6-7 each by Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Hyundai Motor India Ltd, and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (Tata Motors PV).

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Jefferies said this sustained product cadence is likely to keep competitive pressures elevated, especially in the SUV segment. The foreign brokerage said  PVs offer a bigger long-term growth opportunity given lower penetration, but the competitive landscape is materially more favorable for two-wheelers.

Within four-wheeler stocks, Jefferies prefers M&M, followed by Maruti Suzuki. It remained 'Underperform' on TMPV and Hyundai. In 2Ws, entry-level motorcycles face limited growth headroom, but premium motorcycles and scooters (including EVs) have good long-term growth potential, said Jefferies as it prefers TVS Motor  and Eicher Motors.

Unlike PVs, Jefferies said the two-wheeler market has remained relatively disciplined, with OEMs prioritising profitability alongside growth. This was particularly evident in the June quarter, when OEMs demonstrated superior capability to translate top-line growth to EBIT than PV players, amid opposing forces of strong demand and intense cost pressures.

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"Combined volumes for our two-wheeler coverage (Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, HMCL & TVS Motor) grew 26 per cent YoY and EBIT rose 39 per cent YoY in June quarter. In contrast, combined volumes for our PV coverage (Hyundai, MSIL, M&M and TMPV) grew 25 per cent YoY but EBIT declined 15 per cent YoY," Jefferies said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 10, 2026 4:09 PM IST
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