Tata Motors (PV) Q2 profit soars on demerger gain; JLR hit 'significantly' by cyber incident

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPVL) on Friday reported a multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 76,170 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 (Q2 FY26), driven by a one-time gain linked to the demerger of its commercial vehicles (CV) business. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,446 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Despite the profit surge, TMPVL's revenue fell 14 per cent to Rs 72,349 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 83,656 crore a year earlier.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported a 24.3 per cent decline in revenue to £4.9 billion. The company said all key operating metrics were "significantly impacted" by a cyber incident during the quarter, resulting in EBIT margins of (–)8.6 per cent, a drop of 1,370 basis points (bps) year-on-year (YoY). TMPVL noted that the operational impact of the cyber breach weighed heavily on JLR's overall financial performance.

"The performance was impacted significantly by the cyber incident at JLR. Domestic performance was steady during the quarter but rebounded post GST reductions," the company said.

PB Balaji, Group Chief Financial Officer, said the company faced a challenging quarter but remained focused on restoring operational strength. "It has been a difficult period for the business. However, we are committed to emerging from the cyber incident even stronger. With the demerger completed, both JLR and domestic PV businesses are well poised to leverage the significant opportunities provided by this exciting industry," he said. Balaji added that while global demand remains subdued, the domestic market has shown early signs of recovery.

JLR also cut its EBIT margin guidance for FY26 down to 0–2 per cent, compared with the earlier projection of 5–7 per cent.

Looking ahead, TMPVL said the global environment remains challenging. The company plans to stabilise production, strengthen supply-chain resilience, intensify brand-led demand initiatives and accelerate cost-saving and cash-flow enhancement measures. TMPVL added that domestic demand has stayed strong after the rollout of GST 2.0 and said it expects performance to improve in the second half of FY26.

Meanwhile, shares of TMPVL settled 1.62 per cent lower at Rs 391.60.