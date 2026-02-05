Tata Motors PV reports net loss of Rs 3,486 crore in Q3 as JLR cyber hit weighs

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (Tata Motors PV) on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 3,486 crore in Q3 FY26, impacted by the cyber incident at its luxury arm Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), which severely hampered global wholesale volumes. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,485 crore in the same quarter last year.

The consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 70,108 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025 a decline of 25.8 per cent compared to Rs 94,472 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Consolidated Q3 financials at a glance:

The EBITDA plummeted to Rs 1,518 crore from Rs 12,663 crore in the year-ago period, consequently, the EBITDA margin shrank to 2.2 per cent against 13.4 per cent in Q3 FY25.

Jaguar Land Rover revenue came in at £4.5 billion, down 39.4 per cent year-on-year, with EBITDA margins slipping to 0.7 per cent. The performance was impacted by the cyber incident, which disrupted production and distribution, alongside a planned wind-down of legacy Jaguar models and softer market conditions in China, the company said in its exchange filing.

"Overall, it was a challenging quarter as anticipated on account of the carryover impact of the cyber incident at JLR,” said Dhiman Gupta, Chief Financial Officer, Tata Motors PV.

“while domestic business delivered robust revenue and margin improvement QoQ. We expect performance to significantly improve in Q4 with recovery at JLR and continuing growth in domestic market share," Gupta added.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director & CEO, Tata Motors PV, said, "In Q3 FY26, we recorded our highest-ever quarterly wholesales at 171k units... driven by strong demand tailwinds from GST 2.0 and a robust festive season".

