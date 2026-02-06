Tata Motors PV share price: Brokerages see up to 15% downside; stock up 2% today

Shares of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) climbed on Friday, following its Q3 FY26 earnings, even as it posted a consolidated net loss and heavy headwinds at its arm Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

At 9:46 AM, shares of Tata Motors PV rose 1.7 per cent to Rs 380.65, against the previous close of Rs 374.15 apiece on the BSE.

The auto major reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 3,483 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, from the consolidated net profit of Rs 4,164 crore recorded in the same quarter last year. The bottom line was heavily impacted by a cyber incident at JLR, the company said.

JLR revenue slumped 39.4 per cent year-on-year to £4.5 billion, while the EBIT margin plunged to negative 6.9 per cent.

"Q3 was a challenging quarter for JLR with performance impacted by the production shutdown we initiated in response to the cyber incident, the planned wind down of legacy Jaguar, and US tariffs," said PB Balaji, Chief Executive Officer, JLR.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) maintained a 'Sell' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 323, implying a potential downside of 15.1 per cent from current levels.

"JLR margins to remain under pressure in the near term," MOFSL said. "While India business continues to do well, JLR continues to face multiple headwinds, which include luxury tax in China hurting demand, impact of US tariffs, and rising VME (Variable Marketing Expenses)," it added.

JM Financial also retained a 'Reduce' rating with a target price of Rs 357. The cyber attack resulted in a volume loss of approximately 50,000 units, the brokerage said.

"JLR challenges continue to weigh on profitability," JM Financial said, pointing out that while production is likely to normalise in Q4, end demand in key regions like Europe and China remains weak.