Tata Motors PV shares: Should one exit stock after recent correction? Angel One's Osho Krishan replies

Investors trapped in Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPV) stock after a recent steep correction may not need to rush for the exit just yet. Responding to a viewer nursing a 44 per cent loss on 200 shares, Angel One Senior Research Analyst Osho Krishan said the counter remains weak on trend, but current levels are close to a crucial support zone that could limit immediate downside.

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His advice was clear: hold for now, but stay alert if the stock stages a rebound toward Rs 380-390, a band he identified as the key review zone.

Weak trend, but support offers near-term cushion

Krishan did not sugarcoat the chart structure. “There has been no respite in the short or even medium term perspective,” he said, underlining that the stock has been locked in a negative movement for some time."

Despite the persistent weakness, he stopped short of recommending an exit at current levels, arguing that the stock is now sitting in a “very strong support zone” while technical indicators are “approaching the oversold terrain.”

Why Rs 390 matters now

For investors looking for a recovery signal, the analyst pointed to a narrow tactical window rather than a broad bullish reversal. “At current levels I won’t advise to exit the counter, but any bounce towards the zone of Rs 380-390 can be seen as a review picture,” Krishan said.

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The reason is rooted in repeated price behaviour. According to him, the stock has faced “multiple rejections around the zone of Rs 390,” making that level an important resistance marker. In effect, even if a relief rally emerges from oversold conditions, the move may run into selling pressure near that band.

What this means for retail investors

In the broader discussion, Krishan described the market as largely sideways, with selective opportunities emerging in sectors such as IT, auto, realty and pharma rather than through a broad-based index surge.

Against that backdrop, his Tata Motors view is tactical rather than aggressively bullish. The message is not that the worst is definitively over, but that capitulating after a deep drawdown near support may not be the best risk-reward trade.

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For now, the strategy is to stay invested, monitor whether support holds, and use any move toward Rs 390 as the point to reassess conviction.