Tata Motors Q4 earnings: Net profit slips 51%, board declares final dividend

Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a 51.7% fall in net profit for the March 2025 quarter. Profit slipped to Rs 8,470 crore in the last quarter against Rs 17,552 crore in the year ago period. Revenue climbed marginally to Rs 1,18, 927 crore in he last quarter against Rs 118300 crore in the year ago period.

EBITDA climbed 0.6% to Rs 16,644 crore in Q4. The board of the firm announced a final dividend of Rs 6.00 per Equity Share.

"The Board of Directors at its Meeting held today has recommended declaration of final dividend of Rs 6.00 per Equity Share of ?2 each (@ 300%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. The dividend, if declared at the AGM, shall be paid to the eligible shareholders on or before June 24, 2025," said Tata Motors.

For FY25, Tata Motors record revenues of Rs 4,39,695 crore with EBITDA climbing to Rs 57.6K Cr. The company alos logged highest ever profit before tax Rs 33,780 crore against Rs 28,429 crore in the previous fiscal. Tata Motors group turned net auto cash positive in FY25 with net cash balance of Rs 1.0K Cr.

Lower depreciation and amortization at JLR, better CV profitability and savings in interest cost were partially offset by lower volumes and lower operating leverage.

Earnings of the firm were announced after market hours. Tata Motors stock closed 1.76% lower at Rs 707.90 on BSE today.