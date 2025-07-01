Tata Motors reports 12% fall in June domestic sales

Tata Motors reported a significant decline in its domestic sales for June, marking a 12% drop from the previous year. The company sold 65,019 units compared to 74,147 units in the same month last year. This decrease reflects challenges within the commercial vehicle (CV) industry, which saw a 5% year-on-year drop in sales to 30,238 units for June. Additionally, the first quarter of this fiscal year recorded a 6% decline in CV sales.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The overall quarterly sales figures also showed a decrease of 10% to 2.03 lakh units, further emphasising the company's struggle in maintaining its market position amidst evolving industry dynamics. The decline in sales could be attributed to several factors, including economic conditions, competitive pressures, and changing customer preferences.

Girish Wagh, Executive Director of Tata Motors, noted the subdued performance of the CV industry, highlighting "muted performance in the HCV and SCVPU segments, while buses, vans saw modest year-on-year growth." Despite these challenges, Wagh emphasised the company's commitment to its demand-pull strategy, stating, "We remain focused on driving our demand-pull strategy and deepening customer engagement to deliver greater value and tailored solutions that help our customers grow their business." Meanwhile, Tata Motors' electric vehicle (EV) segment saw a 12% increase in sales for June, with quarterly figures slightly down by 2% at 16,231 units. This growth in EV sales indicates a positive shift towards sustainable mobility solutions, reflecting the company's strategic focus on expanding its EV portfolio.

Advertisement

On the stock market, Tata Motors shares ended 0.60% lower on Tuesday, closing at ₹ 683.95. This reflects a 4% decrease over the last month, indicating investor concerns over the company's sales performance. The broader market implications for Tata Motors are significant, as the company navigates a challenging landscape with reduced sales and fluctuating stock prices. Industry observers will likely watch Tata Motors' strategic adjustments and market responses closely in the coming months. The company's ability to adapt to market demands and innovate in its product offerings will be crucial in reversing the current downtrend and regaining investor confidence.