Tata Motors, SBI, Titagarh Wagons, Allcargo Logistics among stocks to watch out for today

Domestic equity indices ended lower in the previous session. BSE Sensex dropped 223.01 points, or 0.35 per cent, to close at 62,625.63, while NSE's Nifty50 declined 71.15 points, or 0.38 per cent, to end the session at 18,563.40 for the day.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

CMS Info Systems

Singapore-based Sion Investment Holdings, which is part of the promoter group, has sold nearly 13.7% stake in CMS Info Systems via bulk deals on Friday.

SBI

State Bank of India has received board’s approval to raise up to Rs 50,000 crore through debt instruments in the current financial year.

Cochin Shipyard

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has been declared as the lowest bidder by the Indian Navy for mid-life upgrade of an Indian Naval Ship.

Go Fashion

Shares of Go Fashion is in focus today amid reports Venture capital firm Sequoia Capital will sell its entire 10.18 per cent stake in the parent of Indian clothing brand Go Colors through a block deal on Monday.

Tata Motors

The company has fixed July 29 as the record date for determining the entitlement of members to receive final dividend for FY23.

Bank of India

The bank plans to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore in capital through tier II bonds in the current financial year. The board has also cleared a proposal to raise up to Rs 6,500 crore in FY24, of which Rs 4,500 crore would be through additional tier-I bonds/equity and balance via tier II bonds.

Allcargo Logistics

The company bought a 30 per cent stake in Gati-Kintetsu Express from KWE-Kintetsu World Express and KWE Kintetsu Express.

Maan Aluminium

The company has fixed July 27 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholders eligible to receive shares for 1:5 stock split and 1:1 bonus issue.

Titagarh Wagons

The company’s board has cleared a proposal to raise Rs 288.8 crore through preferential allotment of shares to Smallcap World Fund Inc.

