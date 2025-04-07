Tata Motors shares hit fresh one-year low! Down 51% from record high; is it time to bottom fish?

Tata Motors shares slumped 11.61 per cent to hit a new 52-week low of Rs 581.50 in Monday's trade after its UK arm Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) announced a temporary pause in shipments to the United States for April 2025. The step came after US President Donald Trump imposed a 25 per cent tariff on imported vehicles.

Related Articles

As today's trading session progressed, the stock regained some lost ground and was last seen trading 5.47 per cent lower at Rs 580.25. At this price, it has crashed 50.79 per cent from an all-time high of Rs 1,179.05, seen on July 30 last year.

The company, in a BSE filing, said JLR announced strong wholesale and retail sales for the fourth quarter of FY25 and the full year ended March 31, 2025, adding that this reflected consistent, sustained global demand as it achieved a net cash-positive position.

"Wholesale volumes for the fourth quarter of 111,413 units (excluding the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV), up 6.7 per cent vs. Q3 FY25 and up 1.1 per cent year-on-year. Compared to the prior year, wholesale volumes for the fourth quarter were higher in North America (14.4 per cent), Europe (10.9 per cent), flat in the UK (0.8 per cent), lower in China (-29.4 per cent) and Overseas (-8.1 per cent)," Tata Motors stated.

"Retail sales for the fourth quarter of 108,232 units (including the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV) were down 5.1 per cent compared to Q4 FY24 and up 1.8 per cent compared to Q3 FY25," it also said.

A market expert advised bottom fishing at current levels while underscoring that there could be short-term 'hiccups'. "If one is looking for bottom fishing, then Tata Motors would be an excellent idea. So, even if the stock trades at 11-12x, you could be looking at a target price of Rs 1,000 for Tata Motors. There could be some hiccups in the near term," Sharad Avasthi, Head of Research (PCG) at SMIFS, told Business Today.

Technically, near-term support on the counter could be seen in the Rs 550-520 range. "Tata Motors has experienced a significant decline over the past two sessions. While technical indicators have entered oversold territory again, the recent drop may overshadow these indicators due to the impact of tariffs on the stock price. On the lower end, support is expected around the Rs 550-520 range. Meanwhile, the bearish gap between Rs 570-610, followed by resistance at Rs 650, is likely to pose a considerable challenge in the near term," said Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One.

As of December 2024, promoters held a 42.58 per cent stake in the Tata Group company.