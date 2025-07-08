Tata Motors shares rise despite fall in JLR's Q1 sales

Shares of Tata Motors ended higher on Tuesday even as the firm's UK arm Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) logged a 10.70% year-on-year decline in wholesales to 87,286 units in the first quarter of FY26.

Sales slipped 21.7% as compared to Q4FY25. This is in line with expectations due to the phase-out of older Jaguar models and the impact of new US tariffs. In the current session, Tata Motors stock ended 0.64% higher at Rs 693.25. Market cap of the Tata Group firm climbed to Rs 2.55 lakh crore. The stock has a one-year beta of 1.32, indicating very high volatility during the period.

Wholesale volumes for the first quarter rose 20.5%. Overseas wholesales climbed 4.6% and China sales jumped nearly 1%. However, it slipped 12.20% in North America. Sales fell in Europe by 13.6% and in the UK by 25.5%. The company also announced that the UK was most impacted by the planned abolition of the legacy Jaguar models.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 87,286 vehicles, lower by 11% as compared to Q1 FY25. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 2,339 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 84,947 vehicles.