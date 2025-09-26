Shares of Tata Motors were among the top gainers on Sensex and Nifty on Friday, bucking the downward trend seen across the equity market. The rally followed the announcement by the firm's UK-based subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) that it had started a phased restart of operations, having restored some of the digital systems that were taken offline by a recent cyberattack. The development raised concerns regarding the duration of the disruption at Jaguar Land Rover, which represents a substantial portion of Tata Motors’ revenues, and triggered renewed interest from investors seeking opportunities after the stock’s two-day decline.

Tata Motors shares rose up to 2.39% to Rs 680.15 against the previous close of Rs 664.25 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.47 lakh crore. Later, the stock ended 1.32% higher at Rs 673 on BSE.

Meanwhile, benchmark BSE Sensex plunged 773 points to end at 80,426, while the NSE Nifty50 crashed 236 points or 0.95 per cent to settle at 24,655 in the current trading session. The market sinked for the sixth straight session after US President Donald Trump announced steep import tariffs, including a 100 per cent duty on branded pharmaceutical products. IT stocks also extended losses after Trump announced raising of H1B visa fees to $1,00000 fee for Indian professionals.

The rebound in Tata Motors stock is notable as most sectors and peer stocks faced pressure amid prevailing market weakness caused by global trade concerns, volatility, and ongoing foreign outflows. While JLR’s recovery has provided a near-term boost, analysts remain cautious about Tata Motors’ outlook, citing persistent headwinds such as weak demand, tariff challenges, and rising costs that affect both its global and domestic operations. Despite these concerns, the phased reopening at JLR has improved sentiment and generated increased buying activity, indicating confidence in the group’s ability to manage operational disruptions.

Jaguar Land Rover’s production facilities had been inactive for several weeks due to a significant cyberattack earlier in the month, which affected ordering platforms, supply chains, and manufacturing. Industry reports suggested the shutdown could last up to four weeks, making the phased restart a relief for stakeholders.

The incident has also brought attention to cybersecurity risks in global automotive manufacturing, highlighting the vulnerability created by reliance on digital networks. Analysts noted that swift restoration of core systems is crucial for limiting financial impact and restoring business confidence. The full extent of the financial effects is still being evaluated, and stakeholders will closely monitor further updates from the company.