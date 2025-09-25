Tata Motors stock slides 4% after JLR cyberattack, tops Sensex losers

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd declined 4 per cent in Thursday’s trade after reports highlighted potential financial fallout for its subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), from a recent cyberattack.

According to a Financial Times report quoted by Moneycontrol, JLR could face a hit of around €2 billion as the automaker was not insured against the cyber incident that disrupted its operations. The possible loss could surpass JLR's total profit for the previous fiscal year, the report also stated.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Additionally, Reuters reported that JLR had failed to finalise a cyber insurance policy brokered by Lockton before the attack. Three senior sources from the cyber insurance market told The Insurer that the company appears to have been uninsured directly for the incident. The automaker declined to comment on the matter.

On Thursday, Tata Motors shares fell as much as 4 per cent to touch a day’s low of Rs 655.30 on the BSE, down from Wednesday’s close of Rs 682.75. By 10:17 am, the stock was trading 2.36 per cent lower at Rs 666.65, valuing the company at Rs 2.45 lakh crore. This marked the second consecutive session of losses, with the stock declining nearly 6 per cent over the past five days. The share price remains 33 per cent below its 52-week high of Rs 1,000. Tata Motors is leading the losers among Sensex stocks.

Advertisement

From a technical front, the stock shows mid-range momentum, with a 14-day RSI of 43.8 and a daily MFI of 46.3. Tata Motors exhibits very high volatility, reflected in a 1-year beta of 1.3, Trendlyne data showed. The stock continues to trade below key moving averages, with the 50-day SMA at Rs 684 and the 200-day SMA at Rs 696.8.