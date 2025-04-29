Tata Motors to raise funds via debentures, check stock reaction 

Shares of Tata Motors rose nearly 2% in early deals on Tuesday after the firm said its board would consider a proposal to raise up to Rs 500 crore through the issue of securities on a private placement basis. A meeting of the duly constituted committee of the board of the company is scheduled to be held on May 2 to consider and approve raising funds via bonds.

Tata Motors shares gained 1.88% to Rs 681.65 on BSE in early deals. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.50 lakh crore.

Tata Motors fell to their 52-week low of Rs 542.55 on April 7, 2025 and rose to a 52 week high of Rs 1179.05 on July 30, 2024.

Tata Motors stock is also neither oversold nor overbought on charts, indicates its Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 56.2. A RSI value above 70 indicates a stock is overbought and below 30 denotes that it is oversold on charts.

The stock has seen very high volatility with its beta climbing to 1.3 in a year.

"We hereby wish to inform you that a Meeting of the duly constituted Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, May 02, 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve the issuance of Rated, Listed, Unsecured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures on a private placement basis aggregating up to Rs 500 crore," said the firm in a communication to bourses.