Tata Motors to replace Dr Reddy’s Lab in Sensex effective Dec 19

Tata Motors will replace Dr Reddy's Laboratories in the 30-share Sensex, said the stock exchange on Friday. 

The change will come into effect from December 19, 2022. Sun Pharma remains the only healthcare stock in the Sensex. 

Adani Power and Indian Hotels will replace Adani Total Gas and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd in the BSE 100 index and the Sensex Next 50 index.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended down 0.14% at 61,663.48 on Friday.
 

