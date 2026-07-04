Tata Power, Adani Power: Short-term trading strategy for these power stocks

Among power stocks, market analyst Pradip Halder has a preference for Adani Power Ltd, followed by Tata Power Company Ltd. In an exclusive interview to Business Today Television (BTTV) Halder, who is founder and CEO at PHD Capital, said the only problem with Adani Power is that it has run up quite a bit. Tata Power, on the other hand, is close to its value zone, Halder said.

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In the BTTV interview, the Founder and CEO of PHD Capital advised traders to wait for the Adani Power stock to test Rs 185-197 197 zone, before taking a fresh call. The scrip stood at Rs 220-odd levels on Friday.

One must have patience even if it takes one to one-and-a-half months, Halder said asking traders to utilise any mild correction in Adani Power to make a fresh entry.

On Tata Power, Halder said the scrip is close to its value zone. He said the scrip does not see sharp moves like Adani Power. But at levels around Rs 377 apiece, he believes Tata Power is in value zone.

Halder said one can see levels of Rs 440 on Tata Power, followed by Rs 480. As and when power counters rally, Tata Power would surely participate, Halder said as he sees 25-30 per cent upside on the counter a possibility. The expert advised traders to maintain a stop-loss at around Rs 352.

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As far as the sector is concerned, the sector is currently valued at a P/E ratio of 19.3 times and a PB ratio of 2.4 times, representing a 42 per cent premium to their historical 10-year averages of 13.6 times and 1.7 tmies, respectively, MOFSL reported in its latest bulls & bears note.

Data showed power demand in India grew 10 per cent YoY in May to 167BUs. India hit its all-time high peak power demand of 271GW in May, which was up 17 per cent YoY.

"A generation capacity of 5.1GW was added in May, with 3.2GW of additions in renewable capacity (Wind: 0.4GW, solar: 2.8GW) and 1.6GW of new coal-fired capacity with another 0.3GW of hydro additions. India’s installed power capacity stands at 542GW (May’26 end)," MOFSL said.

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It noted that power generation for May stood at 177BUs (up 11 per cent YoY). Renewables’ share in India’s power generation mix grew to 27 per cent in May from 25 per cent in YoY.