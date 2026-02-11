Tata Power, BEL among private insurers’ top buys in January; ITC a key sell

Tata Power Company Ltd, Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), Tata Motors PV, NTPC Ltd and BSE Ltd were among the top picks of four private insurers in January. Coforge Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, ITC Ltd and Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) were among the stocks sold by these institutions, namely ICICI Prudential Life, HDFC Life, Tata AIA and Kotak Life, during the month gone by.

These insurance companies bought a total 10,36,6000 Tata Power shares worth Rs 380 crore. BEL also saw buying to the tune of Rs 72,41,000 shares worth Rs 325 crore. TATA Motors PV saw Rs 292 crore buying, followed by NTPC (Rs 238 crore), BSE (Rs 198 crore), Astral Pipes (Rs 190 crore), Sona BLW Precision (Rs 147 crore) and Vedanta (Rs 139 crore).

These four insurers sold 5,07,000 Coforge shares worth Rs 433 crore. HDFC Bank saw Rs 410 crore selling as the four life insurers sold 44,14,000 shares in January. ITC saw selling worth Rs 369 crore, Reliance Industries (Rs 366 crore), Federal Bank (Rs 271 crore), Canara Bank (Rs 159 crore) and BPCL (Rs 153 crore).

HDFC Life’s large additions in January included Astral Pipes at Rs 178 crore, Groww at Rs 74 crore and Biocon at Rs 49 crore. Its prominent reductions were Bharti Airtel Partly Paid at Rs 319 crore, Canara Bank at Rs 183 crore and Info Edge at Rs 58 crore.

Tata AIA Life’s major additions were Tata Power at Rs 289 crore, NTPC at Rs 227 crore and BSE at Rs 224 crore. The insurer reduced its holdings in HDFC Bank at Rs 343 crore, Federal Bank at Rs 209 crore and CG Power at Rs 172 crore. Tata Motors PV and Bajaj Auto were new entrants during the month, while Oberoi Realty and SRF saw complete exits.

Kotak Life’s large additions were Bharat Electronics at Rs 345 crore, ICICI Bank at Rs 65 crore and Axis Bank at Rs 32 crore. Its prominent reductions included Eternal at Rs 328 crore, HDFC Bank at Rs 99 crore and Bharti Airtel at Rs 59 crore.