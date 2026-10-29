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Tata Power, NTPC Green, Torrent Power, NTPC, Power Grid, JSW Energy, IEX shares: Check ratings, targets

Tata Power, NTPC Green, Torrent Power, NTPC, Power Grid, JSW Energy, IEX shares: Check ratings, targets

TATAPOWER339.35(1.30%)

Among the stocks carrying a 'Sell' rating, Ambit has set a target price of Rs 85 for NTPC Green, indicating an upside of 2 per cent, and Rs 100 for IEX, implying a downside of 3 per cent.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Oct 29, 2026 1:38 PM IST
Tata Power, NTPC Green, Torrent Power, NTPC, Power Grid, JSW Energy, IEX shares: Check ratings, targetsTata Power is the brokerage's top pick in the sector, with a target price of Rs 420.

Ambit Institutional Equities has identified Tata Power Company, NTPC, JSW Energy, Torrent Power and Power Grid among its preferred power stocks, citing the prospect of another major investment cycle in India's power sector. The brokerage has assigned a 'Buy' rating to these five stocks, while retaining a 'Sell' rating on NTPC Green Energy and Indian Energy Exchange (IEX).

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Tata Power is the brokerage's top pick in the sector, with a target price of Rs 420, indicating a potential upside of 24 per cent from the brokerage's assessed market price.

NTPC has a target price of Rs 395, implying an upside of 31 per cent, the highest among Ambit's stock picks. JSW Energy has a target price of Rs 535, indicating a potential upside of 14 per cent.

Torrent Power has a target price of Rs 1,325, suggesting an upside of 12 per cent, and Power Grid has a target of Rs 285, implying a potential upside of 13 per cent.

Among the stocks carrying a 'Sell' rating, Ambit has set a target price of Rs 85 for NTPC Green, indicating an upside of 2 per cent, and Rs 100 for IEX, implying a downside of 3 per cent.

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According to Ambit, India's power sector appears poised for another major investment cycle. The brokerage estimates that electricity demand could grow at a CAGR of around 6 per cent until FY32, potentially requiring generation gross block to expand at around 11 per cent annually.

The brokerage said the next catalyst could come from power contracting rather than near-term demand. Limited visibility on power purchase agreements (PPAs) for capacity in FY29 and FY30 implies that distribution companies (DISCOMs) need to accelerate procurement over the coming year, irrespective of power deficits in FY28.

Ambit also noted that bond yields are approaching multi-decade highs. A peak in yields could mark a bottom for utility valuations following the sharp correction, the brokerage said, adding that it sees value emerging in select counters.

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On individual companies, Ambit said JSW Energy offers strong earnings visibility from contracted renewable energy (RE) capacity and thermal expansion. Torrent Power's thermal power and distribution businesses offer opportunities to offset declining prospects in merchant gas, according to the brokerage.

For Power Grid, Ambit said order book growth expectations appear demanding, but current valuations offer value even without assuming further material acceleration in awards.

Separately, JM Financial said ongoing DISCOM reforms, with parallel licensing taking root, could present the next major opportunity for distribution-focused utilities, including Tata Power, Torrent Power, CESC and Adani Energy Solutions.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Oct 29, 2026 1:38 PM IST
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