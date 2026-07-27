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Tata Power Q1 profit rises 11% to Rs 1,176 crore; revenue up 6%, capex tops Rs 5,300 crore

Tata Power Q1 profit rises 11% to Rs 1,176 crore; revenue up 6%, capex tops Rs 5,300 crore

The company's renewables business reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 612 crore, up 15 per cent YoY. Its solar cell and module manufacturing business posted a PAT of Rs 371 crore, marking a 3.9-fold increase from the year-ago period.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Jul 27, 2026 5:51 PM IST
Tata Power Q1 profit rises 11% to Rs 1,176 crore; revenue up 6%, capex tops Rs 5,300 croreThe Tata Group company's profit attributable to owners stood at Rs 1,175.93 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 1,059.86 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Tata Power Company Ltd on Monday reported a 10.95 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter.

The Tata Group company's profit attributable to owners stood at Rs 1,175.93 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 1,059.86 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Revenue from operations rose 5.64 per cent YoY to Rs 19,051.26 crore during the quarter from Rs 18,035.07 crore a year earlier. EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation) increased 8 per cent YoY to Rs 4,249 crore.

Tata Power said it deployed its highest-ever quarterly capital expenditure of Rs 5,375 crore during the April-June period.

The company's renewables business reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 612 crore, up 15 per cent YoY. Its solar cell and module manufacturing business posted a PAT of Rs 371 crore, marking a 3.9-fold increase from the year-ago period.

The rooftop solar business delivered a PAT of Rs 145 crore, growing 1.7 times YoY, which the company attributed to pan-India execution and increased adoption across consumer segments.

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Meanwhile, the transmission and distribution (T&D) business reported a PAT of Rs 492 crore and EBITDA of Rs 1,541 crore, representing growth of 11 per cent and 14 per cent YoY, respectively.

Commenting on the performance, Praveer Sinha, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Power, said, "This quarter marks several strategic milestones that will shape our next phase of growth. With more than Rs 5,000 crore deployed towards capex during Q1, we have begun FY27 with a strong project implementation roadmap. The return of Mundra to full operations, industry leading solar rooftop growth and deepening cross-border energy partnerships further reinforce our position as a leading integrated power company."

The company announced its June quarter results after market hours on Monday. Earlier in the day, Tata Power shares settled 0.72 per cent higher at Rs 377.25 on BSE.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Jul 27, 2026 5:47 PM IST
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