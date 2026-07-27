Tata Power Q1 profit rises 11% to Rs 1,176 crore; revenue up 6%, capex tops Rs 5,300 crore

Revenue from operations rose 5.64 per cent YoY to Rs 19,051.26 crore during the quarter from Rs 18,035.07 crore a year earlier. EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation) increased 8 per cent YoY to Rs 4,249 crore.

Tata Power said it deployed its highest-ever quarterly capital expenditure of Rs 5,375 crore during the April-June period.

The company's renewables business reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 612 crore, up 15 per cent YoY. Its solar cell and module manufacturing business posted a PAT of Rs 371 crore, marking a 3.9-fold increase from the year-ago period.

The rooftop solar business delivered a PAT of Rs 145 crore, growing 1.7 times YoY, which the company attributed to pan-India execution and increased adoption across consumer segments.

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Meanwhile, the transmission and distribution (T&D) business reported a PAT of Rs 492 crore and EBITDA of Rs 1,541 crore, representing growth of 11 per cent and 14 per cent YoY, respectively.

Commenting on the performance, Praveer Sinha, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Power, said, "This quarter marks several strategic milestones that will shape our next phase of growth. With more than Rs 5,000 crore deployed towards capex during Q1, we have begun FY27 with a strong project implementation roadmap. The return of Mundra to full operations, industry leading solar rooftop growth and deepening cross-border energy partnerships further reinforce our position as a leading integrated power company."

The company announced its June quarter results after market hours on Monday. Earlier in the day, Tata Power shares settled 0.72 per cent higher at Rs 377.25 on BSE.