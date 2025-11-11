Tata Power Q2 profit dips to Rs 919 crore; rooftop solar biz maintains pace; co highlights Suzlon wind deal

Tata Power Company Ltd on Tuesday reported a marginal decline in its consolidated profit for the September quarter of FY26. The company's profit attributable to owners stood at Rs 919.44 crore, down 0.76 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 926.53 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations also edged lower by 0.97 per cent to Rs 15,544.91 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 15,697.67 crore a year ago.

On the renewables front, the company's subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) continued to expand capacity, with total operational utility-scale renewable generation reaching 5.7 GW -- comprising 4.7 GW solar and 1 GW wind. During the quarter, 293 MW of renewable capacity was commissioned, including 111 MW of own projects and 182 MW of third-party EPC projects.

In a major move to strengthen its wind portfolio, TPREL mentioned an agreement with Suzlon Group for the supply of 838 MW of wind turbine generators to be deployed across multiple upcoming projects in various states.

The rooftop solar business maintained its leadership position, adding 370 MWp during the quarter. The segment now has over 2.7 lakh installations and a cumulative capacity of more than 3.8 GWp. Segment revenue surged 158 per cent YoY to Rs 1,133 crore.

In the EPC and storage space, TPREL bagged key contracts, including Tata Power Distribution's 100 MW/200 MWh battery energy storage system worth about Rs 299 crore, NTPC Khavda's 300 MW balance-of-system project valued at Rs 521 crore, and its first battery energy storage purchase agreement (BESPA) with NHPC for a 30 MW/120 MWh system in Kerala.

The earnings were declared post-market hours. Earlier in the day, shares of Tata Power shed 0.09 per cent to close at Rs 395.60.