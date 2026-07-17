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Tata Power shareholders under pressure: Fresh entry or wait for right time?

Tata Power shareholders under pressure: Fresh entry or wait for right time?

Tata Power stock was trading on a flat note today. The stock traded at Rs 376.50 in the afternoon session today. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.20 lakh crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 17, 2026 2:26 PM IST
Tata Power shareholders under pressure: Fresh entry or wait for right time?Tata Power trades near its 52-week low of Rs 342.35 reached on January 27, 2026.

Shares of Tata Power, which delivered negative returns for period up to two years, have received a mixed set of technical outlook in near the future. The Tata Group's power sector arm trades near its 52-week low of Rs 342.35 reached on January 27, 2026. The stock trades below its short term and long term simple moving averages, signaling bearish movement.  

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According to Jigar Patel from Anand Rathi, outlook for the stock is rosy. 

Jigar Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support is placed at Rs 370, while resistance stands at Rs 384. A decisive breakout above Rs 384 could open the door for further upside towards Rs 390. In the short term, the stock is expected to trade within the Rs 370-Rs 390 range."

Sachin Gupta, VP – Technical Research, Choice Equity Broking also appears constructive on the Tata Group stock. 

"The stock is approaching an immediate resistance zone around Rs 385–388, which also coincides with the 20-day EMA. A decisive close above this hurdle could trigger fresh buying momentum and strengthen the bullish outlook. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has also rebounded from lower levels, indicating that bearish momentum is gradually fading while buyers are regaining control. On the weekly chart, the stock continues to trade above its long-term support structure, keeping the broader bullish trend intact despite the recent consolidation. A sustained breakout above the Rs 385–388 resistance zone could pave the way for an upside move towards Rs 410– Rs 425 in the near term, while Rs 370 remains a crucial support level. As long as the stock holds above this support zone, the overall technical structure is expected to remain constructive, and traders may consider accumulating the stock on declines while maintaining disciplined risk management," said Gupta. 

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However, another analyst appears bearish on the outlook of the stock. 

Virat Jagad, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "Tata Power Company exhibits bearish price action as it trades in a lower-low sequence beneath all major short- and medium-term EMAs, supported by declining volume and a weak RSI hovering near 36. A fresh entry is not suggested at current levels due to the persistent negative momentum. Existing long positions should maintain a strict stop-loss at Rs 368 to protect against further downside."

Meanwhile, in the current session, the Tata Power stock was trading on a flat note. The stock stood at Rs 376.50 in the afternoon session today. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.20 lakh crore. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Jul 17, 2026 11:53 AM IST
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