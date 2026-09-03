Tata Power shares gain after commissioning 400kV transmission corridor in UP

The Tata Power stock opened at Rs 366.40 over its previous close of Rs 363.80 on BSE. It hit a high of Rs 370.80 apiece, up 1.92 per cent from the previous close. The day's low stood at Rs 364.45 so far. The stock's rise was seen in line with the broader energy sector gains, with the Nifty Energy index rising 0.47 per cent in morning trade.

The transmission corridor, executed through TP Jalpura Khurja Power Transmission Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power, comprises two circuits of approximately 81 km each. The company said the corridor establishes a high-voltage link between Khurja and Jalpura, with Khurja serving as an important power node in Western Uttar Pradesh for transmitting electricity towards NCR and Noida.

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The newly commissioned substation will facilitate the transfer of power from the 400kV high-voltage grid to the 220kV network. Tata Power said the infrastructure will support the region's rising electricity requirements while improving the reliability, resilience and efficiency of the transmission network.

With the latest commissioning, Tata Power's transmission portfolio stands at 7,900 circuit kilometres of lines that are operational and under execution across India.

Tata Power is a vertically integrated power company and part of the Tata Group, with a diversified presence across the power value chain. Its operational and under-construction capacity exceeds 26 GW, including around 17.7 GW of clean and green energy capacity and 8.8 GW of thermal generation capacity.

The company also has a presence across transmission and distribution, solar manufacturing, pumped hydro storage and electric vehicle charging. It has over 7,800 circuit kilometres of transmission lines, serves more than 13 million customers through its distribution businesses, has 4.9 GW of integrated solar cell and module manufacturing capacity, and operates more than 7,000 public EV charging points across 717 cities and towns.