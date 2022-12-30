Tata Power shares in focus as firm raises Rs 1,000 crore via NCDs

Shares of Tata Power were in focus today after the Tata Group firm raised Rs 1,000 crore through the issue of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

Tata Power shares rose up to 1.43% to Rs 208.80 against the previous close of Rs 205.85 on BSE. Total 1.39 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.89 crore. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 66,558 crore. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 298 on April 7, 2022 and a 52-week low of Rs 190 on June 20, 2022.

Tata Power is trading higher than the 5 day moving averages but lower than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock has lost 4.44% in a year and fallen 5.55% since the beginning of this year. In a week, the stock has risen 6%.

The stock has traded in a consolidation zone this year. Tata Power stock traded between Rs 230 (December 13, 2021) to Rs 208 (today) signaling that the stock has struggled to break out from the narrow range during the period.

The Tata Power stock has a one-year beta of 1.3%, indicating very high volatility during the period. Tata Power has a high PE ratio of 25.87 against the industry PE of 10.46.

The company said it has allotted 10,000 unsecured, redeemable, taxable, listed, rated, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 1,000 crore, on private placement basis.

The maturity of Series I NCDs worth Rs 500 crore is scheduled on January 8, 2030, while the Series II NCDs worth Rs 500 crore would mature on December 29, 2032, it added. The NCDs will be listed on BSE.

In the second quarter of the current fiscal, the Tata Group firm logged a 5 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 935.18 crore, mainly on the back of higher revenue. The consolidated net profit stood at Rs 505.66 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The total income of the company rose to Rs 14,181.07 crore in Q2 from Rs 10,187.33 crore a year ago.

Tata Power's PAT (profit after tax or net profit) rose for the 12th consecutive quarter, demonstrating the effectiveness of its business strategy, the company said.