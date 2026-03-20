Tata Power shares jump 5% today; here’s the trigger

Shares of Tata Power Company Ltd climbed 5% in Friday’s trade following reports of the Gujarat state government giving the green light to a revised power supply agreement with the energy giant.

At 12 pm, shares of Tata Power were trading 2.89% higher at Rs 410 apiece on the BSE. The stock witnessed a sharp surge in early trade, jumping as much as 4.9% to touch the day’s high of Rs 418.40. The stock has gained nearly 8% over a one-month period.

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According to a government document seen by Reuters, Gujarat’s newly approved pact clears the way for the company to resume long-term power supply from its 4 GW Mundra plant.

This heavy-duty imported coal-fired facility has been sitting completely idle for the past six months. Operations at the plant ground to a halt last year after the government withdrew a crucial emergency clause, the report said.

“The ⁠deal needs approval from the federal power regulator and would take effect retrospectively from April 2025,” Reuters reported.

Gujarat authorities have clearly mandated that the "price must not exceed that paid by other states," as per the document cited by Reuters.

Earlier on March 9, 2026 , Tata Power informed exchanges about the completion of the first tranche of a investment in Dorjilung Hydro Power Limited (DHPL). The company has invested Rs 50 crore to acquire a 40% equity stake.