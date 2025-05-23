Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
Tata Power shares: Morgan Stanley reiterates 'Overweight' stance, raises target price

Tata Power shares: Morgan Stanley reiterates 'Overweight' stance, raises target price

Morgan Stanley projects steady growth for Tata Power despite delays in renewable energy commissioning, with expectations for significant headroom due to net debt/EBITDA peaking at 3.6 times.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated May 23, 2025 3:59 PM IST
Tata Power shares: Morgan Stanley reiterates 'Overweight' stance, raises target priceTata Power share price: The global brokerage maintains an 'Overweight' rating, forecasting substantial contributions from green energy by 2028.
SUMMARY
  • Morgan Stanley rates Tata Power as overweight amid renewable energy shift
  • Renewable energy commissioning to reach 2.9GW by fiscal 2028
  • Green energy expected to contribute 58% of EBITDA by 2028

Morgan Stanley has reiterated its positive outlook on Tata Power, maintaining an 'Overweight' rating and raising its target price to Rs 449, up from Rs 425. Despite some delays in the commissioning of renewable energy projects, the global brokerage remains confident in the company’s growth prospects over the coming years.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Its projections for Tata Power's RE commissioning indicate a gradual increase, with expectations of 1.7 GW in fiscal year 2026, 1.8 GW in 2027, and 2.9 GW in 2028. By fiscal year 2028, the green business is anticipated to account for about 58 per cent of the company's EBITDA. This shift towards RE underlines Tata Power's commitment to sustainable growth.

In terms of financial performance, Morgan Stanley forecasts compounded annual growth rates (CAGRs) of 15 per cent for EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) and 14 per cent for profit after tax (PAT) over the fiscal years 2025 to 2028.

The brokerage also anticipates an improvement in return on equity (RoE), which is expected to rise by approximately 90 basis points (bps) to 13.8 per cent by the end of fiscal year 2028.

Advertisement

Further, the estimate indicates that underlying net debt-to-EBITDA will peak at 3.6x, which provides substantial headroom for further expansion.

The Tata Group firm recorded a 24 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit, at Rs 1,306 crore, in the January-March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25) as against Rs 1,045.6 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue increased around 8 per cent to Rs 17,096 crore.

The company's EBITDA surged 39 per cent to Rs 3,245.4 crore. Its operating margin came at 19 per cent in Q4 FY25 from 14.7 per cent in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Shares of Tata Power settled 1.61 per cent higher at Rs 401.95 today. At this closing value, the stock has climbed 2.43 per cent in 2025 so far compared to a 4.09 per cent rise in benchmark BSE Sensex during the same period.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 23, 2025 3:58 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today