Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Tata Power shares: Tata Sons listing may unlock value; brokerage decodes impact

Tata Power shares: Tata Sons listing may unlock value; brokerage decodes impact

TATAPOWER362.05(0.26%)

Tata Power owns a 1.65 per cent stake in Tata Sons, the holding company and promoter of several Tata group companies.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 16, 2026 3:09 PM IST
Tata Power shares: Tata Sons listing may unlock value; brokerage decodes impactThe stake is carried at a book value of around Rs 4,189 crore.

Tata Power Company Ltd could see potential value unlocking from a possible listing of Tata Sons, according to Axis Capital, which has maintained an 'Add' rating on the power utility stock and a target price of Rs 415 per share.

In its latest report, Axis Capital said Tata Power owns a 1.65 per cent stake in Tata Sons, the holding company and promoter of several Tata group companies. The stake is carried at a book value of around Rs 4,189 crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The brokerage noted that if Tata Sons were to list at a valuation of Rs 10 lakh crore, within the reported Rs 9-12 lakh crore range, Tata Power's 1.65 per cent holding could be valued at around Rs 16,500 crore.

According to Axis Capital, this value would be equivalent to around 14-15 per cent of Tata Power's current market capitalisation (m-cap). Applying a 30 per cent holding-company discount to the estimated value of the stake, the brokerage calculated a potential SOTP (sum-of-the-parts) optionality of around Rs 35 per Tata Power share from a Tata Sons listing trigger.

Tata Sons' listing prospects moved closer to the spotlight after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rejected its application to surrender its core investment company registration. This implied that Tata Sons may continue to be categorised as an upper-layer non-banking financial company (NBFC).

Advertisement

Axis Capital also highlighted the reverse holding structure between the two entities. Tata Sons owns 45.21 per cent of Tata Power, with its current holding valued at around Rs 53,000 crore based on Tata Power's market value.

At a potential Tata Sons valuation of Rs 10 lakh crore, Tata Power's market value would represent around 5.3 per cent of Tata Sons' overall value, the brokerage said.

Meanwhile, Tata Power shares were last seen trading 0.43 per cent lower at Rs 361.75 in Wednesday's late trading session. At this level, Axis Capital's 12-month target price of Rs 415 implies an upside potential of 14.72 per cent.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 16, 2026 3:07 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more