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Tata Sons IPO: Board approves listing on stock exchanges

Tata Sons IPO: Board approves listing on stock exchanges

Tata Sons also asked Natarajan Chandrasekaran to stay on for five more years, as one of India’s biggest business houses tries to keep leadership steady through the transition.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 17, 2026 3:58 PM IST
Tata Sons IPO: Board approves listing on stock exchangesAs per Bloomberg, the board proposed heeding the Reserve Bank of India’s directive on pursuing a listing, according to people familiar with the matter..

The Tata Sons board on Thursday approved going public. This comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently rejected Tata Sons plea to surrender its registration as an upper layer non-banking financial company (UL-NBFC) for an exemption from initial public offer (IPO). The central bank had also filed a caveat in the Bombay High Court to ensure its position is heard before Tata Sons seeks legal relief.

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The Tata Sons board has now proposed heeding the RBI's directive on pursuing a listing, as per Bloomberg.

Tata Sons is registered as a core investment company (CIC) and was classified as an upper-layer non-banking financial company (UL-NBFC) in September 2022 under the scale-based regulatory framework of the RBI. This framework required mandatory listing of the company.

Tata Sons is the principal investment holding company of the Tata group. Around 66 per cent of the share capital of Tata Sons is held by public charitable trusts. The company holds core equity stakes in major group companies, including TCS, Tata Steel Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, The Tata Power Company Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, Tata Teleservices Ltd and Tata Capital Ltd, among others.

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Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, who together with affiliated trusts controls about 66 per cent of Tata Sons, had opposed a listing since at least February. The position was reportedly among the conditions he attached to backing N Chandrasekaran's previous term renewal, PTI reported.

Tata Sons has now asked Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran to stay on for five more years. As per reports, Noel voted against the reappointment, but the resolution carried on a majority vote.

Shares of Tata Chemicals and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd jumped climbed up to 13 per cent following the development. As per Bloomberg, the directors asked Chandra, as he’s widely known, to stay on to steer the sprawling group, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing internal company matters, as per Bloomberg.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 17, 2026 3:22 PM IST
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